Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $11,010,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

