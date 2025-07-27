AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $55.24. 12,208,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 12,197,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,950. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

