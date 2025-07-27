Reviewing Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Nu Skin Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $273.87 million 1.02 -$42.44 million N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.25 -$146.59 million ($0.80) -10.93

Waldencast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Waldencast has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waldencast and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Waldencast currently has a consensus price target of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 124.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential downside of 21.38%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises -2.30% 6.99% 3.25%

Summary

Waldencast beats Nu Skin Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.