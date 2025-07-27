EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) vs. Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Critical Survey

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Energy and EDP – Energias de Portugal”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 16.49 EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A $0.28 16.01

EDP – Energias de Portugal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Energy and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Origin Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Origin Energy pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Energy and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Origin Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 52.92%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

Origin Energy beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

