Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 8,374,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 42,504,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 103.97%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 299,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.