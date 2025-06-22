MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

