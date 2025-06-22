WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,855 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FNDX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.