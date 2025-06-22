Veridan Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Veridan Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

