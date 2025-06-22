18,129 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $22.77 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.