Tassel Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,330 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

