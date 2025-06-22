Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tassel Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,054 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 18.7%

Shares of DFIC opened at $30.43 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.