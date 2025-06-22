Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Tassel Capital Management Inc.

Tassel Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,511,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,487,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

