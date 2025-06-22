Head to Head Survey: Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) versus The Competition

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vision Marine Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million -$10.33 million -0.02 Vision Marine Technologies Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.22 million -2.20

Vision Marine Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vision Marine Technologies Competitors 119 996 1896 58 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vision Marine Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,731.42%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -616.85% -122.86% -68.71% Vision Marine Technologies Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Volatility & Risk

Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies competitors beat Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.