iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

