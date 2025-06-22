Madison Wealth Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $291.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.