Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,318 KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 679,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KLIP opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

