Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,027.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.