Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

