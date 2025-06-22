GAM Holding AG Acquires 3,202 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $73.59 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.