PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

