1858 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $173.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

