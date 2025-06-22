1858 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 29,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 59,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,035.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,046.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

