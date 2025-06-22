Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WD-40 accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $54,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $17,903,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $10,179,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.81. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

