Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Shares of AVGO opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

