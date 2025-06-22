Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.