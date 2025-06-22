iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.