Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,558,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 142,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

