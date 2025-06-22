Midwest Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

