Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

