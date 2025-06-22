Westhampton Capital LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kellanova by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $9,399,243.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,430,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4%

K stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

