GAM Holding AG Acquires 862 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.