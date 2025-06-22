Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 2.3% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE OXY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

