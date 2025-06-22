Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,864.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,461 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.