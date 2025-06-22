First Financial Group Corp Purchases 3,702 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

First Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,593 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

