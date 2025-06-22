Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

