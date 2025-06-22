Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.