Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Grows Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.82.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
