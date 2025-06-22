Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.