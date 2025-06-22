Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,963 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.