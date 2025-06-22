370 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $348.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

