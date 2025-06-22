8,754 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4%

DJUN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

