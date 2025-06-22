MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $544,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $360.51 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.30 and a 200-day moving average of $305.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

