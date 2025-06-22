iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

