DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

