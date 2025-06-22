Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

