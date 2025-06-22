Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $75.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

