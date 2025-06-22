1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $220.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,696.66. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,274 shares of company stock worth $69,198,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

