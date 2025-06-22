National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Dividend of $0.86

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.8578 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 7.6% increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTIOF. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

