Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.8% increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of ACAZF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
