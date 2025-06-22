Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.8% increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ACAZF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

