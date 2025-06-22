Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 602 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

